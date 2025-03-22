Argentina Triumphs Without Messi; Secures Crucial Victory Over Uruguay
Argentina secured a 1-0 victory against Uruguay in a World Cup qualifier without Lionel Messi. Thiago Almada scored the match-winning goal, putting Argentina close to securing their World Cup spot. Coach Lionel Scaloni's team remains ahead in the standings, leading the qualification rounds in South America.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Montevideo | Updated: 22-03-2025 09:12 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 09:12 IST
- Country:
- Uruguay
In a remarkable display of resilience, Argentina emerged victorious in a World Cup qualifier against Uruguay, clinching a narrow 1-0 win despite the absence of superstar Lionel Messi and several other key players.
Thiago Almada's stunning strike in the 68th minute ensured Argentina's dominance as they lead the South American qualifiers with 28 points after 13 matches.
Coach Lionel Scaloni expressed pride in the team's performance, highlighting their ability to adapt and overcome significant challenges. Meanwhile, Ecuador also achieved a notable win over Venezuela, moving closer to World Cup qualification.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Carlos Sainz Shines at Williams in Australian GP Qualifiers
Endrick Steps In: Brazil's New Hope for World Cup Qualifiers
Fierce Rivalries Await at ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Qualifiers in Lahore
Lando Norris Triumphs at Australian Grand Prix's Intense Qualifiers
Neymar's Setback: Brazil's World Cup Qualifier Challenges