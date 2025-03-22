Left Menu

Argentina Triumphs Without Messi; Secures Crucial Victory Over Uruguay

Argentina secured a 1-0 victory against Uruguay in a World Cup qualifier without Lionel Messi. Thiago Almada scored the match-winning goal, putting Argentina close to securing their World Cup spot. Coach Lionel Scaloni's team remains ahead in the standings, leading the qualification rounds in South America.

In a remarkable display of resilience, Argentina emerged victorious in a World Cup qualifier against Uruguay, clinching a narrow 1-0 win despite the absence of superstar Lionel Messi and several other key players.

Thiago Almada's stunning strike in the 68th minute ensured Argentina's dominance as they lead the South American qualifiers with 28 points after 13 matches.

Coach Lionel Scaloni expressed pride in the team's performance, highlighting their ability to adapt and overcome significant challenges. Meanwhile, Ecuador also achieved a notable win over Venezuela, moving closer to World Cup qualification.

