Conflict Erupts Between Jubbaland and Somali Federal Forces

Tensions have intensified in Somalia as fighting breaks out between Jubbaland's regional forces and the federal government. This follows Jubbaland's decision to hold elections despite advice from Mogadishu. Federal forces reportedly used drones in the attack, escalating the conflict further.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2024 14:40 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 14:35 IST
In a significant escalation of regional tensions, fighting has erupted between Somalia's semi-autonomous Jubbaland region and the federal government. Officials reported on Wednesday that the conflict broke out after Jubbaland proceeded with an election despite Mogadishu's warnings.

Adan Ahmed Haji, Jubbaland's assistant security minister, detailed the assault, indicating that federal forces launched an attack using drones in the Ras Kamboni area. However, key federal officials, including the Information and Interior Ministers, have yet to issue comments on the situation.

Jubbaland, geographically strategic and bordering both Kenya and Ethiopia, reconfirmed its regional president, Ahmed Mohamed Islam Madobe, for a third term in late November, intensifying the friction with the federal government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

