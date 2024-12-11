Opposition Parties Call for Vice President's Ouster Over 'Partisan' Conduct
Several opposition parties accuse Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar of partisan behavior, prompting a notice for his removal as vice president. Allegations include acting as a government spokesperson and disrupting House proceedings, leading to claims of undermining the integrity of parliamentary democracy.
- Country:
- India
In a dramatic escalation, several opposition parties have accused Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar of acting with political bias, resulting in a formal notice for his removal as vice president.
At a press conference, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that Dhankhar has been functioning like a government spokesperson, often sidelining experienced opposition leaders and disrupting the proceedings in the Upper House. Kharge criticized Dhankhar's behavior as a breach of parliamentary protocol and a betrayal of the Constitution.
Leaders from various parties, including the DMK and TMC, echoed these sentiments, claiming that the Rajya Sabha under Dhankhar's chairmanship has become a platform for government advocacy instead of unbiased governance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
