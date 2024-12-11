Bihar's Political Tug-of-War: Congress' Call for Two Deputy CMs Sparks Debate

In a bold move, Congress leader Shanawaz Alam has ignited controversy by proposing that the party should have two deputy chief ministers if their coalition wins in Bihar, with one deputy being Muslim. This statement, made during a gathering of Congress workers, has intensified existing tensions with their ally, the RJD.

Alam's remarks are seen as an effort to reclaim Congress' traditional support among Muslims, upper castes, and Dalits. However, this has not been well received by the RJD, particularly as the party has been gaining from the erosion of Congress' Muslim base. Alam's demand comes amidst contrasting results from the general elections, where Congress won three out of nine contested seats, while the RJD secured four out of 23.

The response from various quarters has been swift. RJD spokesman Mrityunjay Tiwary accused Alam of violating coalition ethics, demanding control over such statements. Meanwhile, JD(U) MLC Khalid Anwar criticized Alam's approach, and BJP leader Haribhushan Thakur Bachol dismissed the proposal as appeasement politics, emphasizing his party's dominance in the state's political scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)