Left Menu

Bihar's Political Tug-of-War: Congress' Call for Two Deputy CMs Sparks Debate

Congress leader Shanawaz Alam stirred political waters in Bihar by demanding two deputy chief ministers, one being Muslim, in their coalition with RJD. This proposal faced backlash from RJD and the ruling NDA, revealing tensions within the alliance along with broader electoral and communal implications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 11-12-2024 16:54 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 16:54 IST
Bihar's Political Tug-of-War: Congress' Call for Two Deputy CMs Sparks Debate
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold move, Congress leader Shanawaz Alam has ignited controversy by proposing that the party should have two deputy chief ministers if their coalition wins in Bihar, with one deputy being Muslim. This statement, made during a gathering of Congress workers, has intensified existing tensions with their ally, the RJD.

Alam's remarks are seen as an effort to reclaim Congress' traditional support among Muslims, upper castes, and Dalits. However, this has not been well received by the RJD, particularly as the party has been gaining from the erosion of Congress' Muslim base. Alam's demand comes amidst contrasting results from the general elections, where Congress won three out of nine contested seats, while the RJD secured four out of 23.

The response from various quarters has been swift. RJD spokesman Mrityunjay Tiwary accused Alam of violating coalition ethics, demanding control over such statements. Meanwhile, JD(U) MLC Khalid Anwar criticized Alam's approach, and BJP leader Haribhushan Thakur Bachol dismissed the proposal as appeasement politics, emphasizing his party's dominance in the state's political scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024