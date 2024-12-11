Left Menu

Parliament Uproars and Global Politics

The Lok Sabha was adjourned briefly due to tensions over comments by TMC's Kalyan Banerjee against Union Minister Scindia. Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha faced adjournment amid protests over a no-trust notice. Significant global political remarks were also noted, with Trump mocking Trudeau on Truth Social.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2024 17:02 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 17:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Lok Sabha was momentarily adjourned after exchanges erupted between opposition and treasury benches over disparaging remarks made by TMC's Kalyan Banerjee directed at Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Similarly, the Rajya Sabha convened for the day without proceeding due to uproar concerning a no-confidence notice against the House Chairman, sparking discord among members.

Amid these national developments, Donald Trump mockingly referred to Justin Trudeau as 'Governor of the great state of Canada' on the social medial platform Truth Social, drawing international attention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

