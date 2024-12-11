Khamenei Accuses US and Israel of Syrian Government's Fall
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei accuses the US and Israel of orchestrating the fall of Syria's government. He dismisses concerns that Iran will be weakened, affirming Iran's strength. Khamenei's statements highlight regional tensions and emphasize Iran's commitment to resistance.
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has accused the United States and Israel of orchestrating the recent changes in Syria, including the overthrow of its government. These remarks were made during a televised speech in Tehran on Wednesday.
Khamenei stated, "There should be no doubt that what has happened in Syria is the result of a joint American and Zionist plan." He asserts that there is undeniable evidence supporting this claim, indicating a neighboring state's involvement in ongoing events.
Dismissing analysts' predictions of Iran's weakening, Khamenei emphasized that Iran remains strong and will only grow more powerful, attributing this to divine support and the country's dedication to resistance.
