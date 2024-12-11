Syrian Exodus: Returning Home After Assad's Fall
Syrians at the Turkish border are returning to their homeland after President Bashar al-Assad's ousting. Many, like Mustafa from Latakia, are hopeful for a better life in Syria. Turkey, a host to millions of Syrians, has eased border access. The exodus follows a rebel victory over Assad's regime.
In a significant post-conflict migration, Syrians are making their way back home after the fall of President Bashar al-Assad's regime. At the Cilvegozu border gate in Turkey, families like Mustafa's are ready to start anew in Syria, motivated by optimism for a transformed nation.
Mustafa, who fled military conscription in 2012, reflects on years of hardship in Turkey, working underpaid jobs. Now, he and others see hope in Syria's new interim government, which promises a better future and unity under leadership familiar to them.
Turkey, which has housed millions of Syrian refugees, is facilitating their return by extending border hours. As the movement ramps up, humanitarian organizations are assisting those in transit with essential provisions, underscoring the border area's evolving dynamics.
