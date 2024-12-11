Left Menu

Russia's Potential Missile Move: A Strategic Intimidation?

A US intelligence assessment warns that Russia might deploy the new Oreshnik intermediate-range ballistic missile against Ukraine in the coming days. This missile serves more as an intimidation tactic rather than a decisive battlefield tool, with only a few in Russia's arsenal and smaller warheads compared to others.

11-12-2024
A recent US intelligence assessment has raised concerns about Russia's potential deployment of its advanced Oreshnik intermediate-range ballistic missile against Ukraine. According to a US official, who spoke under anonymity, this move could happen in the coming days.

The Oreshnik missile, still in its experimental phase, is perceived by American officials not as a dramatic shift in the Ukrainian conflict but rather as an attempt by Russia to exert psychological pressure. Despite the missile's innovative design, it remains more of an intimidation tactic.

The official disclosed that Russia possesses only a limited number of these missiles, which are equipped with smaller warheads compared to other more commonly used missiles against Ukraine. This revelation underscores the missile's role more as a tool of influence rather than a significant game-changer on the battlefield.

(With inputs from agencies.)

