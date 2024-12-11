Russia's Potential Missile Move: A Strategic Intimidation?

A recent US intelligence assessment has raised concerns about Russia's potential deployment of its advanced Oreshnik intermediate-range ballistic missile against Ukraine. According to a US official, who spoke under anonymity, this move could happen in the coming days.

The Oreshnik missile, still in its experimental phase, is perceived by American officials not as a dramatic shift in the Ukrainian conflict but rather as an attempt by Russia to exert psychological pressure. Despite the missile's innovative design, it remains more of an intimidation tactic.

The official disclosed that Russia possesses only a limited number of these missiles, which are equipped with smaller warheads compared to other more commonly used missiles against Ukraine. This revelation underscores the missile's role more as a tool of influence rather than a significant game-changer on the battlefield.

(With inputs from agencies.)