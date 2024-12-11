Macron's Quest for Political Stability Amid Cabinet Changes

French President Emmanuel Macron is actively pursuing strategies to stabilize the political landscape following the resignation of Prime Minister Michel Barnier. Amidst budget disputes and a historic no-confidence vote, Macron is compelled to navigate complex political dynamics to maintain governmental continuity.

Maud Bregeon, the government spokesperson, highlighted two possible routes: expanding the current centrist-conservative alliance to include more leftist parties or reaching agreements with opposition parties to prevent no-confidence motions. These strategies are crucial for achieving a parliamentary majority or at least mitigating potential governmental disruptions.

Notably absent from discussions are far-right and hard-left factions, as Macron engages only with moderate forces. On the procedural front, a provisional bill to allow tax collection on January 1st is set to be approved, ensuring state functions remain uninterrupted as a new government takes shape.

(With inputs from agencies.)