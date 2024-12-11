Left Menu

Brazilian President Lula Successfully Recovers from Emergency Brain Surgery

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has successfully undergone emergency surgery to address a brain bleed. The procedure was linked to a previous fall. Lula is recovering well and in good spirits, with expectations of returning to the capital, Brasilia, next week.

Updated: 11-12-2024 20:34 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 20:34 IST
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is recovering well following emergency surgery to drain a brain bleed, according to his doctor, Roberto Kalil Filho. The president's condition is stable, and he is reportedly in good spirits.

Lula spent the night comfortably after the two-hour procedure on Tuesday, designed to address bleeding between his brain and the meningeal membrane, caused by a fall in October. A formal medical update is expected from Sirio-Libanes Hospital, where Lula is receiving care.

Government officials, including Senator Randolfe Rodrigues, speculate that Lula will return to the capital, Brasilia, by Tuesday or Wednesday next week. The leadership remains optimistic about the President's recovery progress.

