Delhi Voter Roll Controversy: AAP vs. BJP Sparks Political Furor

Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia has accused the BJP of submitting bulk applications to remove voter names from electoral rolls in several Delhi assembly seats. The AAP alleges a conspiracy to eliminate over 22,000 voters, claiming the BJP fears defeat in upcoming elections. BJP rebuts as election tensions rise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2024 21:12 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 21:12 IST
The Delhi political scene heated up on Wednesday as Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia accused the BJP of orchestrating a plot to remove voter names from electoral rolls in seven Delhi assembly seats, citing fears of defeat in the forthcoming elections.

Sisodia, alongside Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha, claimed in a press conference that the BJP had submitted mass voter name deletion applications, targeting over 22,000 voters. His statements came as BJP denied the allegations, declaring AAP's claims as excuses for potential electoral defeat.

The AAP contends this strategy is a deliberate attempt to disenfranchise voters not aligned with the BJP. In response, the AAP has brought the issue before the Election Commission, while BJP counter-accuses the AAP of harboring illegal immigrants as voters, escalating the political clash ahead of the polls.

