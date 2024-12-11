Jharkhand CM Urges JMM's Statewide Growth

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has called for an expansion of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha's (JMM) presence across the state, a move he believes will strengthen the party's foundation. The call came during a Central Committee meeting held in Ranchi after the party successfully formed a coalition government.

In a public statement on X, previously known as Twitter, CM Soren hailed the JMM as a 'party born out of struggle,' underscoring its commitment to fighting for rights. He commended the hard work of party leaders and supporters for forming a strong government in the face of challenges during past elections.

JMM leader Manoj Pandey highlighted that the meeting served as a platform for the Chief Minister to extend gratitude to party members, alongside discussions on further strengthening the party. The event also addressed preparations for the upcoming elections, with a focus on launching a membership drive to secure more seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)