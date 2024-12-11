Left Menu

Jharkhand CM Urges JMM's Statewide Growth

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren advocates for expanding the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha's (JMM) influence across the state, emphasizing the party's roots in struggle and commitment to rights. Discussions at the Central Committee meeting included strengthening the party and preparing for future elections with membership campaigns and strategic plans.

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren (Photo: Hemant Soren/X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has called for an expansion of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha's (JMM) presence across the state, a move he believes will strengthen the party's foundation. The call came during a Central Committee meeting held in Ranchi after the party successfully formed a coalition government.

In a public statement on X, previously known as Twitter, CM Soren hailed the JMM as a 'party born out of struggle,' underscoring its commitment to fighting for rights. He commended the hard work of party leaders and supporters for forming a strong government in the face of challenges during past elections.

JMM leader Manoj Pandey highlighted that the meeting served as a platform for the Chief Minister to extend gratitude to party members, alongside discussions on further strengthening the party. The event also addressed preparations for the upcoming elections, with a focus on launching a membership drive to secure more seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

