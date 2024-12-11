Left Menu

BJP Ramps Up OBC Outreach Ahead of Delhi Polls

The BJP has launched a campaign to engage with OBC sub-castes through meetings across Delhi, in preparation for the Delhi Assembly elections next February. This initiative focuses on 52 sub-castes, aiming to highlight the Modi government's past contributions while challenging other parties' neglect.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2024 22:25 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 22:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP has initiated a strategic campaign to connect with members of OBC sub-castes in anticipation of the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections set for February next year. This outreach involves a series of meetings and conferences targeting nearly 52 OBC sub-castes across the city.

The campaign began with the Pal community gathering, attended by Union Minister SP Sing Baghel. Future meetings will include OBC sub-castes such as Rava Rajput, Kashyap, Rajbhar, Jogi, Lodhi, and Teli, with key BJP leaders expected to participate, according to Delhi BJP's OBC Morcha president, Sunil Yadav.

Sunil Yadav emphasized that OBC community members form the largest voter base in Delhi. The BJP aims to focus on underrepresented sub-castes and plans extensive professional and women's meetings. The strategy is to illustrate the Modi government's initiatives benefiting OBCs while critiquing other parties' past treatment of these communities.

