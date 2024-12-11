BJP Ramps Up OBC Outreach Ahead of Delhi Polls

The BJP has initiated a strategic campaign to connect with members of OBC sub-castes in anticipation of the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections set for February next year. This outreach involves a series of meetings and conferences targeting nearly 52 OBC sub-castes across the city.

The campaign began with the Pal community gathering, attended by Union Minister SP Sing Baghel. Future meetings will include OBC sub-castes such as Rava Rajput, Kashyap, Rajbhar, Jogi, Lodhi, and Teli, with key BJP leaders expected to participate, according to Delhi BJP's OBC Morcha president, Sunil Yadav.

Sunil Yadav emphasized that OBC community members form the largest voter base in Delhi. The BJP aims to focus on underrepresented sub-castes and plans extensive professional and women's meetings. The strategy is to illustrate the Modi government's initiatives benefiting OBCs while critiquing other parties' past treatment of these communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)