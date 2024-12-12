Left Menu

Syrian Leadership Talks: Setting Red Lines for Peace

Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Luis Albares emphasized the need for establishing red lines and potentially implementing sanctions in talks with Syria's new leadership. Transforming rebels into a political entity, protecting human rights, and maintaining territorial integrity are highlighted. Caution is advised regarding Hayat Tahrir al-Sham's terror status.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2024 00:51 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 00:51 IST
In a call for decisive international action, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Luis Albares stressed the urgency of setting 'red lines' for talks with Syria's new leadership to ensure a peaceful transition. He highlighted the need for transforming rebel forces into a political movement and safeguarding human rights and Syria's territorial integrity.

He hinted at debating sanctions as a tool to enforce these conditions swiftly, noting the rapidly shifting dynamics in Damascus. Furthermore, Albares suggested assessing whether to remove the faction Hayat Tahrir al-Sham from the terror group list after initial discussions.

As Syria's future hangs in the balance, Albares urged restraint from neighboring countries, including Israel. Additionally, he voiced skepticism about resolving the Ukraine conflict swiftly, citing Russian President Vladimir Putin's stance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

