Syrian Leadership Talks: Setting Red Lines for Peace

In a call for decisive international action, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Luis Albares stressed the urgency of setting 'red lines' for talks with Syria's new leadership to ensure a peaceful transition. He highlighted the need for transforming rebel forces into a political movement and safeguarding human rights and Syria's territorial integrity.

He hinted at debating sanctions as a tool to enforce these conditions swiftly, noting the rapidly shifting dynamics in Damascus. Furthermore, Albares suggested assessing whether to remove the faction Hayat Tahrir al-Sham from the terror group list after initial discussions.

As Syria's future hangs in the balance, Albares urged restraint from neighboring countries, including Israel. Additionally, he voiced skepticism about resolving the Ukraine conflict swiftly, citing Russian President Vladimir Putin's stance.

