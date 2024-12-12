Political Turmoil in South Korea: President Yoon Faces Impeachment

South Korea's President, Yoon Suk Yeol, has vociferously defended his recent martial law decree, labeling it a necessary act of governance against opposition-led impeachment efforts. Yoon, in his televised address, dismissed the prospect of rebellion charges tied to the decree.

The liberal opposition Democratic Party continues to challenge Yoon's stance, preparing to submit another impeachment motion. Their first effort collapsed over the weekend due in part to a walkout by ruling party legislators. Yoon's decree has sparked political chaos, leading to widespread calls for his removal.

The investigation now aims to determine if Yoon and others committed rebellion in instituting martial law. With his former defense minister already under arrest for related charges, the tension mounts. Yoon insists the martial law was critical for maintaining South Korea's democratic and constitutional health.

