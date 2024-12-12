Kweon Seong-dong Takes Helm in South Korea's Ruling Party

Veteran politician Kweon Seong-dong has been chosen as the new floor leader for South Korea's ruling party, further cementing his influence within the political framework. As a close ally of President Yoon Suk Yeol, Kweon's appointment comes at a critical time.

Upon his election, Kweon openly announced his plans to prepare the party for a presidential election, which could take place sooner than anticipated. His leadership is expected to guide the party's strategy during this transitional period.

As the political landscape shifts, Kweon Seong-dong's role will be essential in navigating upcoming electoral challenges and fortifying the party's position in South Korean politics.

