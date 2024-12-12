Left Menu

Kweon Seong-dong Takes Helm in South Korea's Ruling Party

Kweon Seong-dong has been selected as the new floor leader for South Korea's ruling party. Known for his close ties with President Yoon Suk Yeol, Kweon aims to ready the party for an impending presidential election. His leadership marks a pivotal moment for the party's future strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 12-12-2024 08:37 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 08:37 IST
  • Country:
  • South Korea

Veteran politician Kweon Seong-dong has been chosen as the new floor leader for South Korea's ruling party, further cementing his influence within the political framework. As a close ally of President Yoon Suk Yeol, Kweon's appointment comes at a critical time.

Upon his election, Kweon openly announced his plans to prepare the party for a presidential election, which could take place sooner than anticipated. His leadership is expected to guide the party's strategy during this transitional period.

As the political landscape shifts, Kweon Seong-dong's role will be essential in navigating upcoming electoral challenges and fortifying the party's position in South Korean politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

