Opposition MPs Protest Over Adani Issue in Indian Parliament

Opposition MPs, including Congress and DMK members, staged protests in the Indian Parliament demanding a joint parliamentary committee probe into the Adani issue. The demonstrations have been ongoing since the Winter session, with opposition leaders seeking accountability and raising slogans against the alleged Modi-Adani ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2024 11:26 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 11:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Opposition Members of Parliament intensified protests within the Indian Parliament on Thursday, holding placards composed of Hindi letters that translated to 'will not let the country be sold off'. This dramatic demonstration was part of ongoing efforts to press for a joint parliamentary investigation into the Adani controversy.

The protests, predominantly led by Congress with participation from the DMK and Left parties, saw figures such as Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi actively engaged. They accused the Modi government of colluding with industrialist Gautam Adani and called for transparency and accountability through a parliamentary probe.

The continuous protests also included symbolic gestures, such as Opposition MPs presenting tricolours and roses to their BJP counterparts, urging dialogue on the floor of the House. While the Adani Group has denied these allegations, opposition parties persist in their quest for justice, citing recent legal troubles faced by Adani's companies abroad as vindication for their cause.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

