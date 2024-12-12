Left Menu

Empowering Women: Kejriwal Launches Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojna

Arvind Kejriwal announces the Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojna, providing monthly financial assistance to women in Delhi. The scheme, part of AAP's election strategy, could increase payouts post-elections. Kejriwal defends the plan as empowering and societal strengthening against BJP critiques.

Updated: 12-12-2024 14:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Arvind Kejriwal, leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), unveiled a new scheme on Thursday aimed at providing financial assistance to women in Delhi. The Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojna promises Rs 1,000 per month to beneficiaries, with plans to increase the sum to Rs 2,100 after the upcoming elections.

Kejriwal indicated that the assembly elections in February 2025 would determine the final implementation of this initiative, as the disbursement of funds might only commence post-polls. The scheme has been given the green light by the Delhi Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Atishi, and registrations are set to begin on Friday.

This initiative, prominent in the 2024-25 budget with a Rs 2,000 crore allocation, aims to empower women and address their financial needs. Kejriwal, contesting criticism from the BJP, emphasized the scheme's societal benefits and assured funding through efficient governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

