Empowering Women: Kejriwal Launches Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojna

Arvind Kejriwal, leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), unveiled a new scheme on Thursday aimed at providing financial assistance to women in Delhi. The Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojna promises Rs 1,000 per month to beneficiaries, with plans to increase the sum to Rs 2,100 after the upcoming elections.

Kejriwal indicated that the assembly elections in February 2025 would determine the final implementation of this initiative, as the disbursement of funds might only commence post-polls. The scheme has been given the green light by the Delhi Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Atishi, and registrations are set to begin on Friday.

This initiative, prominent in the 2024-25 budget with a Rs 2,000 crore allocation, aims to empower women and address their financial needs. Kejriwal, contesting criticism from the BJP, emphasized the scheme's societal benefits and assured funding through efficient governance.

