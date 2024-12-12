Left Menu

Political Storm Erupts in Rajya Sabha Over Rijiju's Remarks

Trinamool Congress' Rajya Sabha MP Sagarika Ghose filed a privilege motion against Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju for derogatory remarks towards opposition leaders. Sixty opposition MPs signed the motion, accusing Rijiju of misusing his office and disrespecting parliamentary decorum amid tensions with Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Updated: 12-12-2024 15:08 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 14:31 IST
A political storm has engulfed the Rajya Sabha as Trinamool Congress' MP Sagarika Ghose submitted a privilege motion against Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju. The motion highlights Rijiju's derogatory remarks towards opposition leaders, sparking widespread condemnation from opposition members.

Ghose criticized Rijiju for failing to uphold the decorum expected of his office, opting instead to issue personal insults both inside and outside the Parliament. She described his actions as a misuse of his high-ranking position, an opinion echoed by many in the opposition.

This controversial motion comes amidst another clash in the Upper House, where 60 opposition MPs submitted a notice for a no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, accusing him of extreme partisanship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

