Chaos in Rajya Sabha: Allegations and Adjournments Dominate

The Rajya Sabha witnessed a tumultuous session on Thursday, leading to its adjournment as tensions flared between the opposition and treasury benches. The uproar began over a no-confidence notice against Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, coupled with the BJP's accusations linking Congress leadership to billionaire investor George Soros.

Proceedings were first disrupted during Zero Hour when Chairman Dhankhar dismissed six notices to deviate from the day's business agenda. This action prompted backlash from opposition members, leading to BJP leader Nadda's sharp critique of Congress president and Leader of the Opposition, Mallikarjun Kharge, for his comments against the Chair.

The chaos continued as Congress-BJP tensions escalated, with leaders from both sides exchanging allegations. Despite attempts to restore order, Chairman Dhankhar was forced to adjourn the session twice, leaving key discussions in disarray and raising concerns over parliamentary proceedings' conduct.

