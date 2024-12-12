Left Menu

Chaos in Rajya Sabha: Allegations and Adjournments Dominate

The Rajya Sabha session was marked by disruption as opposition and treasury benches clashed over a no-trust notice against Chairman Dhankhar and BJP's claims of Congress ties with billionaire George Soros. Proceedings were adjourned twice amid allegations and criticisms, with Leader of Opposition Kharge questioning the fairness of the Chair.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2024 14:57 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 14:57 IST
Chaos in Rajya Sabha: Allegations and Adjournments Dominate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Rajya Sabha witnessed a tumultuous session on Thursday, leading to its adjournment as tensions flared between the opposition and treasury benches. The uproar began over a no-confidence notice against Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, coupled with the BJP's accusations linking Congress leadership to billionaire investor George Soros.

Proceedings were first disrupted during Zero Hour when Chairman Dhankhar dismissed six notices to deviate from the day's business agenda. This action prompted backlash from opposition members, leading to BJP leader Nadda's sharp critique of Congress president and Leader of the Opposition, Mallikarjun Kharge, for his comments against the Chair.

The chaos continued as Congress-BJP tensions escalated, with leaders from both sides exchanging allegations. Despite attempts to restore order, Chairman Dhankhar was forced to adjourn the session twice, leaving key discussions in disarray and raising concerns over parliamentary proceedings' conduct.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024