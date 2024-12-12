Left Menu

Coalition Tactics: Thuringia's Political Maneuver Against AfD

In Thuringia, three political parties formed a coalition to prevent the far-right AfD from gaining power by electing conservative Mario Voigt as state premier. The move comes ahead of a national election where AfD's rising influence could complicate coalition formations on a broader scale in Germany.

Updated: 12-12-2024 16:11 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 16:11 IST
  • Country:
  • Germany

In a strategic political maneuver, three parties in Thuringia, Germany, collaborated to block the Alternative for Germany (AfD) from power by electing conservative Mario Voigt as the state premier. Voigt led his party, the Christian Democrats, to second place in elections behind the far-right AfD.

The coalition's formation highlights the resistance of mainstream German parties to collaborating with the AfD, both regionally and nationally. Voigt secured his position with a 51-vote win in the parliament, surpassing the 44-vote hold of the coalition consisting of his party, the Social Democrats, and the populist left Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance (BSW).

The situation is complex as the opposition Left party supported Voigt, showing friction within political alliances. This coalition develops amid rising tensions as the nation approaches a larger electoral battle where AfD's influence continues to grow as a significant concern.

(With inputs from agencies.)

