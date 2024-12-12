Americans' Shifting Stance on Immigration: A Poll Analysis
A recent Reuters/Ipsos poll reveals a slight hardening of American views on undocumented immigration since Trump's first presidency. Despite increased skepticism, many Americans remain wary of extreme measures like detention camps. The poll indicates political risks for Trump as he advances his deportation agenda.
A new Reuters/Ipsos poll has highlighted a shift in Americans' attitudes towards undocumented immigrants, reflecting a growing skepticism since Donald Trump's initial term. However, the poll also underscores the reluctance of many to back extreme measures such as detention camps for mass deportations.
Conducted between December 5 and 10, the survey found that only 33% of respondents favor allowing undocumented immigrants to remain in the U.S., a decline from 39% in 2017. The percentage of those advocating deportation remains steady at 53%. Many respondents expressed uncertainty, with 14% unsure of what action to support.
As Trump's administration prepares to enforce stricter immigration policies, including potential annual deportations of 1 million people, experts warn of potential political fallout. Public support for harsh actions like family separations remains low, with only 30% agreeing to detain undocumented immigrants in camps while awaiting hearings.
