Americans' Shifting Stance on Immigration: A Poll Analysis

A new Reuters/Ipsos poll has highlighted a shift in Americans' attitudes towards undocumented immigrants, reflecting a growing skepticism since Donald Trump's initial term. However, the poll also underscores the reluctance of many to back extreme measures such as detention camps for mass deportations.

Conducted between December 5 and 10, the survey found that only 33% of respondents favor allowing undocumented immigrants to remain in the U.S., a decline from 39% in 2017. The percentage of those advocating deportation remains steady at 53%. Many respondents expressed uncertainty, with 14% unsure of what action to support.

As Trump's administration prepares to enforce stricter immigration policies, including potential annual deportations of 1 million people, experts warn of potential political fallout. Public support for harsh actions like family separations remains low, with only 30% agreeing to detain undocumented immigrants in camps while awaiting hearings.

(With inputs from agencies.)