BJP's Kangana Ranaut Backs 'One Nation, One Election' Initiative

In a significant political development, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Kangana Ranaut on Thursday lauded the 'One Nation, One Election' initiative, describing it as crucial amid escalating costs of elections held every six months.

Ranaut emphasized the substantial challenge posed by the necessity of mobilizing voters for frequent polls, which is contributing to a steady decline in voter turnout. 'This is the need of the hour,' she asserted, as she expressed widespread support for the measure.

Echoing her views, Haryana Minister Shyam Singh Rana remarked that the proposed initiative, approved by the Union Cabinet earlier this week, would allow for more focus on development and reduce governmental expenses.

On Wednesday, Ram Nath Kovind, former President of India, stressed the need for a national consensus on the issue. As chair of the committee overseeing this plan, Kovind underscored its potential GDP benefits, which economists estimate could hike by 1-1.5 per cent.

The government sets forth a comprehensive bill to be introduced in Parliament, aiming for synchronized elections nationwide. This proposal could fundamentally transform India's electoral landscape, merging Lok Sabha and Assembly elections with local body and panchayat polls within a 100-day period.

