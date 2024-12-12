Left Menu

Delhi BJP President Slams AAP Over Unfulfilled Financial Promises

Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva criticizes AAP for not delivering on financial aid promises to women in Punjab and Delhi, highlighting BJP's record in other states. Sachdeva claims the public trusts 'Modi Ki Guarantee' over AAP's promises, especially as Delhi elections approach amidst failed alliance talks with Congress.

Updated: 12-12-2024 16:55 IST
Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva launched a scathing attack on AAP and its leader Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday, accusing them of failing to fulfill promises of financial support to women in Punjab and Delhi. Sachdeva alleged that despite promises, not a penny has reached the intended beneficiaries, while asserting the reliability of the 'Modi Ki Guarantee'.

Sachdeva contrasted AAP's failed commitments with the BJP's efforts, citing financial support provided to women in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Odisha, and Maharashtra. He questioned why no funds had been distributed to women in Punjab by AAP, despite prior promises, claiming the party's pledges were mere 'lollipops' to win votes.

Further criticizing AAP, Sachdeva pointed out that Kejriwal had the opportunity to fulfill these promises post-Lok Sabha elections by distributing funds. With Delhi's elections nearing and AAP ruling out an alliance with Congress, Sachdeva maintained that the public now only trusts the BJP's assurances, confident in a win.

(With inputs from agencies.)

