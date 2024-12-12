Historic No-Confidence Motion in Rajya Sabha: A Bold Challenge to Vice President Dhankhar

In an unprecedented political move, the opposition parties in India, led by Congress, have initiated a no-confidence motion against Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar. The motion was submitted in the Rajya Sabha, where Dhankhar also serves as the Chairman. This action highlights growing dissatisfaction with his alleged partisan conduct.

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal and other opposition leaders argue that Dhankhar's behavior undermines democratic values by not ensuring a level playing field in parliamentary proceedings. Despite lacking a majority to secure the motion's passage, the opposition views this as a crucial message advocating for fair governance.

The motion's submission saw collaboration among various political factions, including Congress, RJD, TMC, CPI, CPI-M, JMM, AAP, DMK, and Samajwadi Party. These 60 MPs contend that Dhankhar has diminished the prestige of his office, aligning too closely with the government's perspective instead of remaining impartial.

