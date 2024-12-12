Historic No-Confidence Motion in Rajya Sabha: A Bold Challenge to Vice President Dhankhar
Opposition parties in India, led by Congress, filed a no-confidence motion against Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, seeking his removal as Rajya Sabha Chairman. They accuse him of partisanship and not upholding a fair democratic process. The motion requires a simple majority in the 243-member House to pass.
- Country:
- India
In an unprecedented political move, the opposition parties in India, led by Congress, have initiated a no-confidence motion against Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar. The motion was submitted in the Rajya Sabha, where Dhankhar also serves as the Chairman. This action highlights growing dissatisfaction with his alleged partisan conduct.
Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal and other opposition leaders argue that Dhankhar's behavior undermines democratic values by not ensuring a level playing field in parliamentary proceedings. Despite lacking a majority to secure the motion's passage, the opposition views this as a crucial message advocating for fair governance.
The motion's submission saw collaboration among various political factions, including Congress, RJD, TMC, CPI, CPI-M, JMM, AAP, DMK, and Samajwadi Party. These 60 MPs contend that Dhankhar has diminished the prestige of his office, aligning too closely with the government's perspective instead of remaining impartial.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
TDP Set to Break Rajya Sabha Hiatus in December By-Polls
Rajya Sabha Chairman Calls for Unity and Productivity on Historic Day
Adani Controversy Sparks Rajya Sabha Uproar
Democracy Under Siege: Romanian Election Controversy
Upholding Parliamentary Integrity: Rajya Sabha Chairman's Call to Adhere to Rules