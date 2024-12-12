Left Menu

TMC Demands Modi's Statement on Bangladesh in Parliament

The Trinamool Congress has called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the situation in Bangladesh, particularly regarding the treatment of Hindus, in Parliament. Despite raising the issue in the Rajya Sabha, TMC MPs faced pushback but continue to demand a formal statement from the government.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has intensified its demands for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the ongoing situation in Bangladesh through a statement in Parliament. The matter was brought to the Rajya Sabha by TMC's Parliamentary Party leader Derek O'Brien, who invoked Rule 251 in a bid to seek an official response from the prime minister.

Despite O'Brien's efforts, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar ruled it was not a point of order, preventing any further discussion on the issue. The TMC, undeterred, commenced a session of slogan chanting within the House, continuing to push their demand for government accountability.

Outside the confines of Parliament, TMC leaders voiced their concerns to the media, urging the Prime Minister to clarify India's stance and actions regarding the issues faced by minorities in Bangladesh, particularly the Hindu community. TMC MP Sushmita Dev highlighted the alleged atrocities in Bangladesh, pushing for Modi to take a public stand on the matter.

