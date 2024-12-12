Left Menu

Shift in US Immigration Sentiments, Inaugural Invitations, and Fiery Debates

The U.S. sees changing views on illegal immigration, Trump's inaugural invite to Xi, and the rise of unpredictable support for a murder-accused. Malibu fire displaces thousands, Trump appoints new Voice of America chief, NASA's future uncertain under new administration, and Biden's leniency highlighted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2024 18:27 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 18:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A recent Reuters/Ipsos poll reveals that Americans have grown less supportive of undocumented immigrants since former President Trump's term. Despite this shift, major deportation efforts like detention camps remain unpopular. Only 33% believe undocumented immigrants should remain in the U.S., a decrease from 39% in 2017.

On the diplomatic front, President-elect Donald Trump extended an invitation to Chinese President Xi Jinping for his upcoming inauguration. While the invite was extended shortly after the election, it is unconfirmed whether Xi will attend the January 20 event, according to CBS News.

In a controversial legal twist, Luigi Mangione, accused of murdering a health insurance executive, has seen an outpour of financial support for his defense. Supporters cheer his actions and his persona, with 'CEO Hunter' merchandise surfacing online amidst high tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

