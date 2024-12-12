BRS Seeks Clarity on 'One Nation, One Election' Bill
The BRS in Telangana is seeking more details on the 'One Nation, One Election' bill recently approved by the Union Cabinet. While supportive in 2017, the BRS now holds concerns about federalism and regional parties' voices. Discussions on details and internal consultations will shape their stance.
The opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in Telangana is expressing reservations regarding the 'One Nation, One Election' bill, which recently received Union Cabinet approval. BRS Working President K T Rama Rao suggested that while the party supported the concept in 2017, current uncertainties remain.
Rao highlighted that this is the third term of the Narendra Modi-led NDA government, and the BRS is uncertain of the government's intentions behind the bill. The party emphasizes its commitment to federalism and the importance of regional parties having a voice in such matters.
Additionally, factors like the delimitation of constituencies and women's reservation might impact the BRS's view on 'One Nation, One Election.' As a result, the party awaits further details and plans to conduct internal consultations before arriving at a decision.
