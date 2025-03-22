Federalism Under Siege: Delimitation Controversy Threatens Democratic Fabric

The proposed delimitation exercise by the Centre is not simply a matter of numbers but, according to Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, a calculated attempt to diminish the influence of non-BJP ruled states in Parliament. Speaking at the first Joint Action Committee meeting on Fair Delimitation, convened by Chief Minister M K Stalin, Udhayanidhi underlined that more seats for states with higher birth rates could marginalize southern voices in the legislative process.

Udhayanidhi stressed the vital need for non-BJP ruled states to act swiftly and collectively, advocating for an extension of the freeze on Lok Sabha seats, originally based on the 1971 census, beyond 2026. This freeze, he argued, is crucial to maintaining the current proportional representation of each state in the Lok Sabha, ensuring that any increase in the number of seats does not unjustly favour states like Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar, and Madhya Pradesh, which are projected to gain significantly more seats.

Critics highlight the potentially disproportionate influence some states could wield over national policies on agriculture, industry, jobs, and regional development. Udhayanidhi called the move by the union government 'unfair and unjust,' with conflicting statements from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah adding to the confusion surrounding the delimitation process. As the debate intensifies, the question remains: will the freeze on Lok Sabha seats be extended, and how will future seat distribution reflect the democratic fabric of India?

