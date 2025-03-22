Left Menu

Southern Leaders Unite to Preserve Federalism Amidst Delimitation Concerns

Key political leaders from southern states convened to address concerns regarding constituency delimitation. Hosted by Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, the meeting focused on protecting federalism and forming a Joint Action Committee. Legal pathways and protests are planned to ensure fair representation, amidst fears of diminishing political strength due to population-based changes.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant move towards safeguarding federalism and the constitutional framework of India, chief ministers and political leaders from Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Punjab, and Telangana convened to strategize over the sensitive issue of constituency delimitation.

The meeting, orchestrated by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and attended by Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, was lauded as a promising start to a united effort. 'Delimitation meeting went very well. It is a good beginning, and we'll all join together to save the federal structure and the constitution of this country,' stated Shivakumar, emphasizing the meeting's success.

Concerns over the threat to democratic foundations were echoed throughout the discussion, with Stalin proposing the establishment of a legal expert committee to tackle delimitation concerns. He urged leaders to adopt legal avenues and unite in protest, maintaining that only collective action could ensure victory. Highlighting fears over population-based delimitation's impact, Stalin stressed its potential ramifications on states with controlled population growth, advocating for protest until fairness is achieved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

