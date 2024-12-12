Left Menu

Ajit Pawar's Political Gesture: A Birthday Meeting with Sharad Pawar

Ajit Pawar, Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, met with his estranged uncle, Sharad Pawar, on the latter's 84th birthday, raising eyebrows in political circles. NCP leader Anil Patil stated the meeting was appropriate, reflecting Ajit Pawar's mandate from recent assembly elections. Political dynamics in Maharashtra continue to evolve.

Updated: 12-12-2024 18:29 IST
  • India

In a politically charged gesture, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar met his estranged uncle, Sharad Pawar, on the latter's 84th birthday, prompting speculation among political circles.

Ajit, who parted ways with Sharad in a previous political shift, was seen celebrating with family and NCP leaders, emphasizing the complexities in Maharashtra's political landscape.

NCP leader Anil Patil defended the meeting as a respectful duty, highlighting Ajit Pawar's recently secured mandate. The event underscores ongoing changes in the state's political scene after the Mahayuti coalition's recent electoral victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

