Poland and France: United for Peace in Ukraine

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced that Poland has no plans to send foreign troops to Ukraine upon reaching a ceasefire. Any decision regarding Polish troops will be made in Warsaw, in collaboration with France, to safeguard Europe and Ukraine from conflict resumption.
- Poland
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has stated that there are no current plans for foreign troop deployment to Ukraine, contingent on achieving a ceasefire. Tusk emphasized that decisions regarding Polish military involvement would be made within Warsaw.
During a joint press conference in Warsaw alongside French President Emmanuel Macron, Tusk highlighted Poland's commitment to working with France on devising protective measures for Europe and Ukraine.
The primary focus of Polish and French collaboration is to ensure that any agreement reached will prevent the recurrence of conflict in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
