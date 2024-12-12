Left Menu

Chhattisgarh's Bold Strides: Eradicating Naxalism and Boosting Economic Growth

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai reflects on a year in office, highlighting achievements in combating Naxalism and economic initiatives. With a goal to double the GSDP to Rs 10 lakh crore by 2028, the state emphasizes trust restoration and tourism expansion, alongside strict anti-corruption measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 12-12-2024 20:05 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 20:05 IST
Chhattisgarh's Bold Strides: Eradicating Naxalism and Boosting Economic Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, marking one year in office, highlights his administration's success in combating Naxalism, with 213 Maoists neutralized and 1,750 apprehensions. He sets ambitious targets for enhancing the state's economy, aiming to grow the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) to Rs 10 lakh crore by 2028.

Sai criticizes the former Congress government's failure to keep promises, emphasizing his government's fulfillment of pledges from the 'Modi ki Guarantee' manifesto. The administration's anti-corruption drive has led to several arrests, reinforcing their commitment to good governance.

Efforts are underway to exploit the state's tourism potential, including the development of a tourism corridor in Bastar and the global recognition of Dhudmaras village in Kanger Valley. Sai vows to continue working towards making Chhattisgarh and India developed, as part of a broader vision for economic growth and sustainability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024