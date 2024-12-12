Chhattisgarh's Bold Strides: Eradicating Naxalism and Boosting Economic Growth
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai reflects on a year in office, highlighting achievements in combating Naxalism and economic initiatives. With a goal to double the GSDP to Rs 10 lakh crore by 2028, the state emphasizes trust restoration and tourism expansion, alongside strict anti-corruption measures.
- Country:
- India
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, marking one year in office, highlights his administration's success in combating Naxalism, with 213 Maoists neutralized and 1,750 apprehensions. He sets ambitious targets for enhancing the state's economy, aiming to grow the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) to Rs 10 lakh crore by 2028.
Sai criticizes the former Congress government's failure to keep promises, emphasizing his government's fulfillment of pledges from the 'Modi ki Guarantee' manifesto. The administration's anti-corruption drive has led to several arrests, reinforcing their commitment to good governance.
Efforts are underway to exploit the state's tourism potential, including the development of a tourism corridor in Bastar and the global recognition of Dhudmaras village in Kanger Valley. Sai vows to continue working towards making Chhattisgarh and India developed, as part of a broader vision for economic growth and sustainability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
China's Defence Ministers Under Scrutiny in Anti-Corruption Drive
China's Defence Minister Under Scrutiny in Anti-Corruption Storm
China Defence Minister Caught in Anti-Corruption Crackdown
Unveiling Northeast's Tourism Treasures: The 12th International Tourism Mart in Kaziranga
Mizoram's Tourism Potential: A Central Boost