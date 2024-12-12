Chhattisgarh's Bold Strides: Eradicating Naxalism and Boosting Economic Growth

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, marking one year in office, highlights his administration's success in combating Naxalism, with 213 Maoists neutralized and 1,750 apprehensions. He sets ambitious targets for enhancing the state's economy, aiming to grow the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) to Rs 10 lakh crore by 2028.

Sai criticizes the former Congress government's failure to keep promises, emphasizing his government's fulfillment of pledges from the 'Modi ki Guarantee' manifesto. The administration's anti-corruption drive has led to several arrests, reinforcing their commitment to good governance.

Efforts are underway to exploit the state's tourism potential, including the development of a tourism corridor in Bastar and the global recognition of Dhudmaras village in Kanger Valley. Sai vows to continue working towards making Chhattisgarh and India developed, as part of a broader vision for economic growth and sustainability.

(With inputs from agencies.)