Controversy over 'One Nation, One Election' Bill Approval

The Indian government's approval of the 'One Nation, One Election' bill has sparked controversy. The Congress party opposes the bill, citing concerns over electoral integrity and federalism. The government plans to amend laws to synchronize elections, while opposition voices highlight the need for thorough parliamentary review.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2024 20:06 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 20:06 IST
The Union Cabinet's recent approval of the 'One Nation, One Election' bill has amplified political tensions in India. The legislation aims to synchronize Lok Sabha and state assembly elections, a move that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government champions.

However, the Congress party fiercely opposes this initiative, arguing that it could undermine electoral integrity and compromise the democratic system's checks and balances. Congress leaders urge a comprehensive review by a joint parliamentary committee rather than a swift legislative passage.

Critics, including Congress deputy leader Gaurav Gogoi, caution that the bill could alter India's federal structure. They assert that attention is being diverted from pressing election-related issues such as the role and appointment of election commissioners.

(With inputs from agencies.)

