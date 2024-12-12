Congress Demands Expunging of Goyal's 'Defamatory' Remarks

The Congress party has called on Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to expunge remarks made by Union Minister Piyush Goyal, which accused the party's leadership of having associations with Soros-backed organizations. The Congress described these comments as 'defamatory and undignified'.

In a letter addressed to Birla, Congress whip Manickam Tagore expressed concerns about Goyal's assertions, made on December 11, 2024, which alleged that the party was linked to entities aiming to destabilize India. Tagore demanded these 'defamatory' remarks be removed from the House's proceedings.

Additionally, the Congress has demanded a review of the Zero Hour process in the Lok Sabha, criticizing repeated opportunities given to BJP's Nishikant Dubey to raise matters. The Congress argues for a fair platform for all members to address urgent issues, highlighting Dubey's continued presence in Zero Hour discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)