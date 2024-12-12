Poland Rejects Troop Deployment in Ukraine Amid Diplomatic Efforts

Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk has definitively stated that the country will not be sending troops to Ukraine, amid rising speculation about Western military involvement should a ceasefire be reached with Russia.

Tusk made this statement after discussions in Warsaw with French President Emmanuel Macron, emphasizing Poland's autonomy in making such decisions. Their meeting marked part of a broader European diplomatic strategy to show the incoming U.S. President Donald Trump that Europe is ready to shoulder its defense responsibilities.

The meeting also highlighted Europe's broader concerns over defense financing, discussing long-term military and financial support for Ukraine and ways to manage the financial burden across the European Union, especially as Poland is set to assume the EU presidency.

