Raging Debate: RSS References Ignite Karnataka Assembly

A heated debate erupted in the Karnataka Assembly as Congress Ministers criticised BJP MLAs for their objection to RSS being mentioned during discussions on a lathi charge on Lingayat protesters. Accusations flew, with Congress alleging RSS involvement, prompting a demand from BJP to remove references from official records.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belagavi | Updated: 12-12-2024 22:19 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 22:19 IST
A heated exchange unfolded in the Karnataka Assembly on Thursday as Congress Ministers G Parameshwara and Priyank Kharge challenged BJP MLAs over their objections to references mentioning the RSS during a discussion on the police lathi charge against Panchamasali Lingayat protesters earlier in the week.

The controversy sparked when Congress MLA Vijayanand Kashappanavar, a Panchamasali Lingayat leader, accused BJP-linked groups of hijacking the protest. He claimed, ''RSS people were involved in the stone pelting'' that prompted the police action.

This triggered a verbal conflict between BJP and Congress members, with BJP MLAs demanding any mention of RSS be removed from Assembly records. Priyank Kharge questioned if the BJP deemed RSS ''unparliamentary'' for making such a request, intensifying the debate.

As the discussion continued, Home Minister G Parameshwara asked Speaker UT Khader for a decision on whether RSS references were unparliamentary, in response to the BJP's objections.

Tensions escalated as BJP members chanted slogans supporting the RSS, while Congress members countered with anti-RSS slogans. The Speaker did not immediately provide a response. Subsequently, discussion turned to the lathi charge, where Parameshwara dismissed BJP's demand for a judicial probe and ruled out action against the police officers involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

