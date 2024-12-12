Left Menu

Delhi Congress Gears Up for Elections, No Alliance with AAP

Following the Congress's CEC meeting, leaders stress a focus on winning back Delhi voters without alliances. TS Singhdeo recalls Sheila Dikshit's long tenure to boost confidence. Congress releases its candidate list while ruling out partnerships, despite AAP's alliance stance and recent candidate announcements.

Congress leader TS Singhdeo (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At the conclusion of the Central Election Committee meeting on Thursday, Congress leader TS Singhdeo highlighted the party's primary aim as regaining the confidence of Delhi voters rather than targeting the ruling party directly. He expressed hope that, reminiscent of Sheila Dikshit's leadership years, Congress could revive its stronghold in the capital.

Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav clarified that the party has no plans for electoral alliances in the forthcoming Delhi Assembly elections. Ambika Soni echoed this sentiment, affirming the party's resolve to compete independently. Congress revealed its first wave of candidates for the polls, including Devender Yadav for Badli and Sandeep Dikshit for New Delhi.

The Congress, struggling after two poor assembly performances, is aiming for a comeback with Priyavrat Singh leading the campaign efforts. Meanwhile, AAP announced its second candidate list, dropping 17 incumbents, and reiterated its stance against a Congress alliance. Both parties are part of the INDIA bloc but will contest separately in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

