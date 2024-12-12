Parliament Turmoil: Lok Sabha Passes Key Bill Amidst Opposition Clash

The Rajya Sabha witnessed a day of turmoil on Thursday as BJP leaders launched a vehement attack on Congress, condemning the latter's submission of a no-confidence motion against Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar. The BJP further alleged ties between Congress and American billionaire George Soros, intensifying the political drama.

Amidst this unrest, the Lok Sabha successfully passed the Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill, 2024. Minister of State for Home, Nityanand Rai, assured that the Modi government provides essential support to disaster-stricken states and defended the bill against opposition critiques. The bill aims to bolster the functioning of disaster management authorities.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah hailed the legislative changes as vital, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a disaster-resilient India. Simultaneously, opposition leaders expressed discontent with the handling of parliamentary proceedings, pointing to underlying tensions in the ongoing winter session.

(With inputs from agencies.)