The Path to Inauguration: Key Milestones for Donald Trump's Return
Donald Trump is slated to become president again on January 20, after defeating Kamala Harris. Important dates leading to his inauguration include the Electoral College meeting on December 17, vote certification on January 6, and the swearing-in ceremony. Congress has reformed electoral challenge rules.
On December 17, electors from each state and the District of Columbia will assemble to formally select the president and vice president. The returns must be received by December 25 by the president of the Senate, currently Kamala Harris, and then submitted to the archivist.
January 6 will see Harris preside over the vote count in Congress, announcing the results. This process recalls the 2021 incident when Trump supporters stormed the Capitol in an attempt to overturn Joe Biden's victory. Since then, Congress has passed new laws increasing the threshold for challenging election results. The inauguration ceremony will commence at 12 p.m. ET on January 20.
