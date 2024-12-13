The Path to Inauguration: Key Milestones for Donald Trump's Return

Donald Trump is set to be inaugurated again as the President of the United States on January 20, having defeated Democrat Kamala Harris. Key dates in this transition period include December 17, when the Electoral College will meet, and January 6, when the results will be certified.

On December 17, electors from each state and the District of Columbia will assemble to formally select the president and vice president. The returns must be received by December 25 by the president of the Senate, currently Kamala Harris, and then submitted to the archivist.

January 6 will see Harris preside over the vote count in Congress, announcing the results. This process recalls the 2021 incident when Trump supporters stormed the Capitol in an attempt to overturn Joe Biden's victory. Since then, Congress has passed new laws increasing the threshold for challenging election results. The inauguration ceremony will commence at 12 p.m. ET on January 20.

