Amazon's Million-Dollar Support for Trump's Inauguration

Amazon has committed $1 million to the inaugural fund of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, complemented by the event's airing on Prime Video, valued at an additional $1 million, according to an Amazon spokesperson. This involvement was initially reported by the Wall Street Journal.

Joining Amazon in supporting Trump's inauguration is Meta Platforms, which has also pledged $1 million. Additionally, Jeff Bezos, the founder and executive chairman of Amazon, is scheduled to meet with Trump next week, the incoming president revealed to CNBC.

Past tensions have emerged between Trump and Bezos due to the coverage by Bezos-owned Washington Post, which abstained from endorsing a candidate in the recent presidential election, impacting Kamala Harris, according to NPR. Bezos argued in an editorial that newspapers need to enhance their credibility amid perceived media bias.

(With inputs from agencies.)