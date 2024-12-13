Left Menu

Amazon's Million-Dollar Support for Trump's Inauguration

Amazon and Meta Platforms each donated $1 million to Donald Trump's inauguration fund, with Amazon additionally providing air time for the event on Prime Video. Meanwhile, Donald Trump arranged a meeting with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos amid past tensions with Bezos-owned Washington Post.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-12-2024 08:52 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 08:52 IST
Amazon's Million-Dollar Support for Trump's Inauguration
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amazon has committed $1 million to the inaugural fund of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, complemented by the event's airing on Prime Video, valued at an additional $1 million, according to an Amazon spokesperson. This involvement was initially reported by the Wall Street Journal.

Joining Amazon in supporting Trump's inauguration is Meta Platforms, which has also pledged $1 million. Additionally, Jeff Bezos, the founder and executive chairman of Amazon, is scheduled to meet with Trump next week, the incoming president revealed to CNBC.

Past tensions have emerged between Trump and Bezos due to the coverage by Bezos-owned Washington Post, which abstained from endorsing a candidate in the recent presidential election, impacting Kamala Harris, according to NPR. Bezos argued in an editorial that newspapers need to enhance their credibility amid perceived media bias.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024