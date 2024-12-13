RS adjourned till December 16 amid ruckus over no-trust motion against chairman

The Rajya Sabha was on Friday adjourned till December 16 following ruckus between the treasury and the opposition benches over a no-trust motion against Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Vice-president Dhankhar is the Rajya Sabha's ex-officio chairman.

Opposition parties, led by the Congress, have submitted a notice to move a motion to remove Dhankhar, accusing him of being ''extremely partisan''.

During the pre-noon session, several MPs from the ruling benches accused Congress leaders of insulting Dhankhar. They said the opposition party was insulting the son of a farmer.

Amid the uproar, Dhankhar gave the floor to Congress president and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge to speak.

Kharge claimed the chairman was giving more time to MPs from the treasury benches. He also said the Congress was being insulted.

Dhankhar asked both Kharge and Leader of the House JP Nadda to see him in the chairman's chamber later in the day so that the logjam in the House could be ended before adjourning the proceedings till December 16.

