Kapil Sibal Calls for Impeachment of Justice Yadav Over Alleged Hate Speech

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Friday condemned Justice Shekhar Kumar Yadav of the Allahabad High Court for alleged hate speech, urging his impeachment. Speaking to reporters, Sibal emphasized that judges must uphold the Constitution after taking the oath and called for the removal of those who do not.

Sibal has submitted a notice to the Rajya Sabha Secretary General demanding the impeachment of Justice Yadav, following an inflammatory speech delivered on December 9 at the High Court premises. Sibal asserted, "If a judge disrespects the Constitution, they should not hold their position and must be removed."

The MP also urged the Supreme Court to suspend Justice Yadav from duties pending the impeachment decision, highlighting that this is not a political issue but a matter of constitutional protection. He called on Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to support the cause. The motion has gained backing from around 55 Opposition MPs, accusing Justice Yadav of inciting communal disharmony at a Vishwa Hindu Parishad event.

