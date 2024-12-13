Left Menu

Defence Minister's Sharp Rebuke Over Constitution Debate

During a Lok Sabha debate, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh criticizes the Congress for claiming sole credit for India's Constitution. Highlighting the document's inclusive origins, he emphasizes its progressive nature and the BJP government's commitment to constitutional values, marking the 75th anniversary of its adoption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-12-2024 13:38 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 13:38 IST
Rajnath Singh in Lok Sabha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
During a heated debate in the Lok Sabha, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh launched a veiled critique against the Congress, accusing the party of attempting to 'hijack' the creation of India's Constitution. Singh emphasized that the 'Samvidhan' was crafted by the people, reflecting India's diverse values and aspirations.

He praised the Constitution's progressive and inclusive nature, noting its transformative role in providing equal opportunities for all citizens. Singh highlighted that the democratic fabric allows individuals from modest backgrounds to achieve the nation's top positions, including Prime Minister and President.

Reflecting on the governance under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Singh reiterated the BJP's adherence to the principles of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, and Sabka Prayas,' aligning with the constitutional spirit. He stressed the collective efforts that shaped the Constitution, a viewpoint left unappreciated by certain political narratives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

