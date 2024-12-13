Turkey and U.S. Discuss Strategies for Stability in Syria

Turkey has declared its primary goal in Syria to be the establishment of stability and thwarting any potential domination by groups labeled as terrorists, following the ouster of former President Bashar al-Assad. This was confirmed by Turkey's Foreign Minister, Hakan Fidan, on Friday.

Fidan highlighted these objectives during a press conference with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Ankara. The meeting underscored the significance of international collaboration in determining Syria's future course.

The discussions between Fidan and Blinken included exploring the possible roles Turkey and the U.S. could play in contributing to the region's future stability. These talks are a crucial step towards addressing ongoing unrest and ensuring a peaceful transition in Syria.

(With inputs from agencies.)