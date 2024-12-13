Priyanka Gandhi's Powerful Lok Sabha Speech: A New Torchbearer for Congress?

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra made waves in the Lok Sabha with a speech that drew praise from her brother, Rahul Gandhi. He lauded her performance as surpassing his own inaugural speech, noting its significance.

During the parliamentary debate, Priyanka accused Prime Minister Modi of being indifferent to recent violence in Sambhal and Manipur, challenging his understanding of the Constitution's importance.

She described the Constitution as a protective measure for justice and freedom, alleging that the BJP has consistently attempted to weaken it over the past decade. Her remarks resonated with many, reaffirming Congress's stance against the ruling party's policies.

