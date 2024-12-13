Congress Debacle: Nana Patole Seeks Escape
Following a crushing defeat in Maharashtra's assembly polls, Congress state president Nana Patole urges central leadership to relieve him from his duties. Despite retaining his seat by a narrow margin, the party faced its worst performance in the region, marking a major setback.
The Congress Party has suffered a significant blow in Maharashtra assembly polls, where it witnessed its worst defeat historically. Nana Patole, the state's party president, has stepped forward, requesting to be relieved from his role.
Sources reveal that Patole has formally reached out to AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge with an email, expressing his desire to resign from his position as the Chief of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee.
As part of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi, Congress managed to win only 16 out of 101 contested seats, signaling a dire performance in what once was their stronghold. Meanwhile, Patole narrowly held onto his seat in Sakoli by just 208 votes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
