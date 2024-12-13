Left Menu

Trump's Cabinet Choices Face Intense Scrutiny Amid Low Approval Ratings

As President-elect Donald Trump's Cabinet picks come under scrutiny on Capitol Hill, an AP-NORC poll reveals low approval ratings for nominees like Pete Hegseth and Tulsi Gabbard. While some, such as Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Marco Rubio, are better known, public approval remains tepid. Republican senators are urged to confirm the nominees.

Updated: 13-12-2024 16:17 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

President-elect Donald Trump's Cabinet selections are facing intense scrutiny in Washington, with an Associated Press-NORC poll highlighting Americans' skepticism.

Nominees Pete Hegseth and Tulsi Gabbard, both relatively unknown, have not received widespread approval, while better-known figures like Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Marco Rubio aren't immune to criticism.

With the Republican Senate majority narrow, Trump and his allies are working hard to secure confirmation, emphasizing the high stakes involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

