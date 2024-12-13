Swarna Andhra-2047: A Vision for a Wealthy, Healthy, and Happy Future

On Friday, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu unveiled the "Swarna Andhra-2047" vision document in a bid to transform Andhra Pradesh into a 'wealthy, healthy, and happy' state by 2047. This projection sets ambitious goals and outlines a roadmap with ten guiding principles.

At a public gathering at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium, Naidu emphasized that this vision aims to change the trajectory of the Telugu community by fostering development through tenets like zero poverty, comprehensive employment, and advanced tech integration. The plan includes a profound emphasis on sustainable development, leveraging Andhra Pradesh's resources effectively.

Naidu called upon the community to engage actively, suggesting that reaching a USD 2.4 trillion GSDP and a per capita income over USD 43,000 is achievable. The vision document has been created with extensive consultation and aims to lay a strong, irreversible foundation for future governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)