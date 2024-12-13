Left Menu

Confidence Crisis: Trump's Second Term and GOP Trust Levels

Though Americans elected Donald Trump for a second term, confidence in his selection of qualified Cabinet members and management skills are low. A poll shows half of US adults lack trust in his appointments, governance, and spending abilities, with Republicans showing more confidence than Democrats and independents.

Donald Trump
A recent poll by the AP-NORC Centre for Public Affairs Research reveals significant skepticism about Donald Trump's ability to govern effectively, even after his re-election. Many Americans question his capability to choose qualified Cabinet members and manage federal tasks effectively.

The survey shows that about half of US adults are 'not at all confident' in Trump's ability to make well-qualified appointments, highlighting a strong divide in public opinion. Trump's decision-making and governance style, perceived as chaotic by some, fuels these concerns, with only about 30% expressing strong trust in his choices.

Confidence is notably low among Democrats and independents, with majorities expressing doubt in Trump's leadership across various responsibilities. Although there's more confidence among Republicans, it does not reach overwhelming levels. The poll highlights how perceptions of presidential competence differ starkly between political affiliations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

