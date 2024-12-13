Confidence Crisis: Trump's Second Term and GOP Trust Levels

A recent poll by the AP-NORC Centre for Public Affairs Research reveals significant skepticism about Donald Trump's ability to govern effectively, even after his re-election. Many Americans question his capability to choose qualified Cabinet members and manage federal tasks effectively.

The survey shows that about half of US adults are 'not at all confident' in Trump's ability to make well-qualified appointments, highlighting a strong divide in public opinion. Trump's decision-making and governance style, perceived as chaotic by some, fuels these concerns, with only about 30% expressing strong trust in his choices.

Confidence is notably low among Democrats and independents, with majorities expressing doubt in Trump's leadership across various responsibilities. Although there's more confidence among Republicans, it does not reach overwhelming levels. The poll highlights how perceptions of presidential competence differ starkly between political affiliations.

